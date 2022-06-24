Personality Test: Optical Illusion Tells Your Worst Narcissistic Trait

Personality tests are making their way on social media. The pictures go viral and everyone wants to know more about it. These pictures go way more than what you can see, it defines a trait of your behaviour. Not only do we use optical illusions to know if we are right or left-brained oriented, but interestingly it can reveal some hidden traits too.

Sometimes we tend to throw people off unknowingly with some of our qualities. It helps to understand these and work on yourself, especially if these are narcissistic traits.

While some people may just exhibit a couple of these, others may be diagnosed narcissists.

Here is a picture that will reveal your worst narcissistic trait. See the picture and keep a check on what do you see first.

The Woman:

Your compulsive focus on appearance is your worst narcissistic personality trait. While you know that there's always more than outer beauty to look up to, you still can't help judging yourself and others by their looks when you feel insecure.

The River:

If you saw the river first, your worst narcissistic trait is that you can’t look past people’s social status. The success or fame of a person entices you more than how the person actually is. To appreciate people with ambitions is one thing but making your relationships solely based on someone's success is a a sign of a narcissist.

The Bridge:

You lack empathy, and this is what is your dominant narcissistic personality trait. This doesn't mean that you are heartless but checking in on others probably doesn’t come naturally to you. You tend to believe people are okay if they say so.

The boat:

If the first thing that draws your attention is a boat then there are possibilities that your worst narcissistic trait you always give yourself much importance. There are situations that demand other person's opinion. However, you’re too reluctant to let go of the wheel and sometimes that car doesn’t go far.