Optical Illusion: This Personality Test Will Reveal What People Think About You In First Meet

"First impression is the last impression." We often use this phrase in our day-to-day lives. Whether it's a job interview or the first day at our college, whether we are going on a date, or on a trip with a group of complete strangers, leaving a good impression is always important for all of us.

Although it plays a vital role, we are often not sure what impression we leave on anyone, we could just hope that we did not upset anyone. The reason behind this is it's not possible to know what other person thinks about us, or what image we created of ourselves in their minds.

And that's fine. We don't need to think about what other people will interpret. All we need to do is not waste our time wondering who is thinking what or who rejects us based on their incorrect interpretations of who we happen to be.

Still, it's natural to be curious about what people notice about us, especially in the precious few moments when we're making our "first impressions." And if you are one of them, this personality test is for you.

According to yourtango.com, the first thing that catches your attention will let you know what people see in you when you first meet them.

Look at the picture carefully.

If you saw...

1. The Horse

Meeting with you, people at first might find you a little bit jarring, but once they speak to you for even a second longer they will realize the intense eye contact and the deep connections you can make. Don't distance yourself from people who don't seem to understand you at first. Give them time, they will come around.

2. The Musician

You attract almost everyone by just saying "hello". Somehow you make people believe that you're always up for a laugh and that your unique worldview is funny enough to interest practically anyone.

3. The Head

You have a kind and generous smile, and people like your vibe. Even at the first meeting, everyone wants to talk to you as they know that they will be heard. Be sure to find friends who nurture you the way you naturally nurture those around you.