Perseid Meteor shower, a celestial show is the result of debris left behind by big old comet Swift-Tuttle on its trajectory in the space, with scientists having touted it as the best meteor shower of the year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an incredible NEOWISE comet fading away from earth's visible range, a whole new solar phenomenon with a unique sense of astrophysical grandeur has announced its arrival. Perseid Meteor shower, a celestial show is the result of debris left behind by big old comet Swift-Tuttle on its trajectory in the space, with scientists having touted it as the best meteor shower of the year.

The celestial conditions for the Perseid shower to make its fall arise every year during the months of May and June. This year, the meteor shower will take place on the intervening night of 11th and 12th August, with the best time to watch the meteor shower between midnight and 5:30 am, just before the sunrise. The frequency of the meteors will reportedly remain one meteor per two minutes.

The keen observers of astrophysical happenings can see up to a hundred comets flying across the sky, however, the reports in many science portals have suggested that this year's meteor count could fluctuate between 16 and 60 meteors per hour. The sharp decline will take place because the moon and its brightness will instruct the path of the celestial view of meteor fall.

Do you need any special equipment to watch the meteor show?

Not at all. You simply need to be away from any source of bright light. Even at the spot of observation if you're using the phone, keep its brightness low so as to avoid the hindrance of the eye to identify a particular form of light as shown in the meteor fall. You simply need to take a spot away from bright sources of light, be observant with a clear sense of attention towards the sky and look out for nature's stunning celestial event.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma