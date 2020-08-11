Perseid Meteor Shower: After Comet NEOWISE, another celestial phenomenon - Perseid meteor shower - will occur on the early morning of August 12. Know how, where and when to see the celestial phenomenon Perseid peak.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The year's best meteor shower- the Perseid peak is finally here. After Comet NEOWISE, another celestial phenomenon - Perseid meteor shower - will occur on the early morning of August 12. According to American space agency NASA, the Perseid meteor shower caused by the debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle will reach its peak on the intervening night of July 11 and 12 when the Earth passes through the densest, dustiest area in the comet' path.

When can you see the Perseid Meteor Shower?

While the Perseid meteor shower usually occurs in the month of May and June every year, it started in late July this year and will reach its peak on August 11 and 12. When at the peak, one can see the most number of meteors in the shortest time period. However, the famed meteor shower can also be seen before or after the peak. The best time to watch the Perseid meteor shower this year will be around 2:00 am and 5:30 am before the dawn. When on the peak, the frequency of the meteors is likely to be one meteor per two minutes.

How and where to see the Perseid Meteor Shower?

The good news is that the Perseid Meteor Shower can be seen with your bare eyes. In fact, it is recommended not to use telescopes or binoculars given their small fields of view. Since meteors showers usually appear all over the sky, there is no need to look in any particular direction. All you need to do is to choose the darkest place available, away from city lights, lay down on your back and look up in the sky.

Special tip: You are also advised to stay away from your mobile phone or any other bright screen and let your eyes adjust to the darkness, which usually takes up to 30 minutes.

