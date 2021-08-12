The month of August becomes the favourite year for a stargazer as it brings the most spectacular event of Perseid Meteor shower.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The annual Perseid Meteor shower is one of the most-watched extravaganzas time periods of the year. The month of August becomes the favourite year for a stargazer. This year from August 11 to 13 Perseid Meteor shower will brighten up the sky making it look gorgeous. It is believed that the meteor shower will be at its peak on August 12. As per the report published in CNET, the Meteor shower occurs around this time each year as Earth makes a movement through the remains of the cloud left behind by the giant comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle

A BRIEF DESCRIPTION ABOUT PERSEID METEOR

Perseid meteor shower is an annual event, and the reason behind the name 'Perseid Meteor' is because of the point from which they appear to hail (called the radiant) lies in the constellation Perseus. The meteor shower is said to be associated with the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The Earth move through the way of a large comet during the time period of July 17 to August 2 and with a velocity of 1,30,000 miles per hour or 37 miles (59 km) per second the comet particles pass through the atmosphere.

CAN PEOPLE LIVING IN INDIA WATCH THE EVENT

Stargazing enthusiasts living in India can also watch the incredible event only if the weather is clear. According to the NASA even afte August 11 to 13 the meteors and their trails will be visible in the sky for another 10 days. However, it will be visible only at midnight and dawn. NASA also mentioned that the best time to experience the Perseid meteor is pre-dawn hours on August 12. On the other hand, the visibility of the event will be muc clearer in the Northern Hemisphere. However, people need to witness spectacula event from dark places

HOW CAN YOU WATCH THE EVENT

You can watch the event with bare eyes in a dark place, however the weather needs to be clear. Meanwhile, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has also provided a link for people to enjoy the annual meteor shower online.

