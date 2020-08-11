China's astronomical forecast said that the dazzling Perseid meteor shower will be seen on Wednesday i.e, August 12.

Every year, late July or early August rock the sky with a meteor shower. This year, the annual Perseid meteor shower is active from August 11 to 13 with about 110 meteors shooting through the night sky every hour said China's astronomical forecasts. It has been observed that the Perseids are one of the best, brightest batches of shooting stars. The sky looks so pretty as if it is doing a wonder on its space.

Perseids meteor shower occurs in the same way other meteor showers occurred, it is quite famous and uniquely titled as it is a prolific meteor show.

According to China's astronomical forecasts, this celestial event is expected to reach its peak on Wednesday. It can be observed in the dark nights and early dawns, especially in the Northern regions. Also, about 110 meteors will be seen through the night sky every hour.

When to watch

The research said, Perseids meteor shower occurred every year from the middle of July to late August. However, according to Li Meichun, vice president of the Astronomical Society of Tianjin, “the shower this year will peak during the late evening hours of August 12 and early morning hours of August 13, Beijing Time. Also, it will showcase the highest number of meteors.”

How to watch

Scientists suggest that to watch the meteor shower you simply need to choose a less populated place and look up into the sky. Also, the best time to observe the shinning meteor shower is during the darkest part of the night and in the early hours before dawn.

Why meteor shower occurs

Meteor shower happened when the Earth passes through the debris present in its orbit. Actually, the nucleus of comets is a combination of dirt and icy materials. So when the comet passes through the sun it melts and disintegrated. It produces a visible tail-like structure and when the intersects through this debris it seems like a meteor shower

Posted By: Srishti Goel