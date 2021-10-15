New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Twitter is a platform where you can find various types of trends, memes, and whatnot. You can find an abundance of content on the platform of your interest. Twitter users have recently developed a trend on the micro-blogging site which includes many red flags. Yes! the 'RED FLAG' trend is the latest one that has caught the attention of Twitter users.

From Pepsi to Twitter, all the big names have joined the red flag bandwagon on the microblogging site. The official Pepsi account tweeted, ” ‘I’ve never had a Pepsi in my life.’ "

“I’ve never had a Pepsi in my life” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Pepsi (@pepsi) October 13, 2021

Twitter official handle tweeted, "I’m not on Twitter” with many red flags.

Protagonist who notices the girl only when she takes off her glasses and gets a makeover 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 14, 2021

Netflix got in on the fun and tweeted, "Protagonist who notices the girl only when she takes off her glasses and gets a makeover." with lots of red flags

The Red Flag trend started in the US and the red flag here represents someone that makes you go, “Uh-oh.” It’s as if an alarm has sounded that this person might be a little off, a total turnoff. The trend exploded on Twitter like anything and many started to take a jibe at big no-nos of their lives. This trend took a humourous spun when netizens started to make fun of themselves.

As per Cnet, the platform has seen a 455% rise in tweets using emoji in the US. Twitter saw 1.5 million tweets globally using the Red Flag emoji. Many multinational brands, food brands, famous personalities.

“I’ll just get some plates for the pizza.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) October 13, 2021

When they want hakka noodles over dal chawal for 50 saal till you die 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 14, 2021

Dominos wrote, "I’ll just get some plates for the pizza.” while KFC wrote, " I only like boneless," mocking themselves.

Karan Johar's production house Dharma Movies also joined the fun as it wrote, "When they want hakka noodles over dal chawal for 50 saal till you die."

"We don't have to if you're not comfortable with it"

" Take your time I understand"

" Look what I got for you "



Since majority is talking of red flags let's take time to appreciate them green ones too 😌 Positive thinking~ pic.twitter.com/dAMK7ado5p — Kim Namjoon|| 😴 (@jxxnsious) October 14, 2021

"We don't have to if you're not comfortable with it, Take your time I understand, Look what I got for you--Since the majority is talking of red flags let's take time to appreciate them green ones too Relieved face Positive thinking," wrote one user to spread positive thinking with the green flags.

"Me pretending I don't see any red flags in my life"🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/lX88f1Pjdm — YOGITHA♡ (@YogithaNandini) October 14, 2021

Many Twitter users joined the trend in order to ignore the whole charade as on Twitterati wrote, " Me pretending I don't see any red flags in my life."

What are your thoughts on the whole Red flag trend? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh