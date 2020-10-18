The police said that the "alien" balloon in the shape of Iron Man, which came down after it ran out of gas, was taken out of the waters around noon and wasn't harmful.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: An Iron Man-shaped balloon triggered panic among people in Dankaur town of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida as they feared "alien invasion". The funny incident took place on Saturday when some people noticed a balloon resembling a robot due to its Iron Man shape. The "alien" balloon later landed in a canal near Greater Noida's Bhatta Parsaul village and a huge crowd gathered there to see that "alien".

"It was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch," news agency PTI quoted Dankaur police official Anil Kumar Pandey as saying.

The police officer said that the unusual shape of the balloon was the main reason behind the anxiety among Dankaur residents.

"It was shaped like the Iron Man (fictional superhero character) given its colour and design. This was an unusual sight so some people thought it was an alien or something like that, and were apprehensive," he added.

आज दिनांक 17/10/2020 को थाना दनकौर क्षेत्र के भट्टा पारसौल गांव के पास एक रोबोट आकृति का गुब्बारा मिला है जिसमे गैस भरी हुई थी जो संभवतया धीरे-धीरे कम होने के कारण निचे आ गिरा ! pic.twitter.com/Fo6aCFDGdu — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) October 17, 2020

The police said that the balloon, which came down after it ran out of gas, was taken out of the waters around noon. While the police are yet to find out who let the "alien" balloon loose in the skies, they said there was nothing harmful in the object.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma