Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Check List Of Surya Grahan In Your City

INDIA will witness a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on the next day of Diwali. People from most of the cities of the country can see it. The second and the last partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, the Urals, and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa.

In India people from cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Mathura will be able to see the solar eclipse.

WHEN CAN YOU SEE A SOLAR ECLIPSE?

"The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours (IST). It will end at around 18:32 hours (IST) over the Arabian Sea," astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari explained as quoted by the news agency PTI.

“During the new moon (Amavasya) the Sun, Moon, and Earth almost come in a linear configuration, whereby from the earth we can see the moon without any sunlight falling on it. But at times, as on October 25, the Sun, Moon, and Earth will almost be on the same plane resulting in the moon appearing to cover the Sun partially for a period of time causing a partial Solar Eclipse,” he added.

CITIES THAT WILL WITNESS PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE:

According to Duari, the people of Gujarat's Dwarka will be able to see it for the most duration i.e, for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, for Mumbaikars, it will begin at 16:49 hours with the maximum occurring at around 17:42 hours.

“In New Delhi, it will commence at around 16:29 hours and end with the sunset at 18:09 hours with the maximum eclipse to occur at 17:42 hours when the Sun will be obscured by the Moon by an amount of only 24.5 per cent,” Duari said.

Meanwhile, in southern and central India, the eclipse will be observed just before sunset. Chennai will witness the eclipse from 17:14 to 17:44 hours and the same in Bengaluru will begin at 17:12 hours, reaching its maximum at 17:49 hours and ending at 17:55 hours.

According to Duari, the eclipse will not be observed by the people of northeastern states at all as the phenomenon will be occurring after sunset in those regions.

Meanwhile, the eastern metropolis will observe the partial solar eclipse, for a very small duration. People of Kolkata will only be able to witness it for 11 minutes while in Siliguri it will be observed for 17 minutes.

(with inputs from agencies)