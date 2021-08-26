In a video gone viral a parrot flies with a phone. Since the video is shared, it has prompted a heap of likes and views. watch here

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: We have learnt about the term bird's-eye view in photography, but this video will make you understand the concept literally.

In a recent video, a parrot is seen grabbing a phone and flying away with it. The video has been shared by a Twitter user called Fred Schultz. In this video of two minutes, the man who posted the video is also featured.

Sharing the viral video on Twitter, Fred wrote a caption, " Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip". The viral video has already garnered over 1 million views and over 34,000 likes. In the video several person can be heard calling for the bird.

Watch the video here:

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. 😳🤯😂🦜 pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

The video captured by the parrot shows perfect bird's eye angle. The flight of the parrot is perfect, till the moment it gets tired and sit on a car. Some netizen are amazed by the video, while some says it's animated.

It’s 100% an animation. Pause and look at the bird wings. They look cut out with harsh edges - there’s no real motion blur. Shadows on ground and buildings are too sharp. The leaves on the trees don’t have real texture. It all looks flat. Movement is also extremely unrealistic — Kathleen Balson (@KBalson) August 25, 2021

We didn't get the best part, how the phone got back... They always cut those clips too soon — Ka Be (@SuperMarioNTDO) August 24, 2021

The bird got tired tho in the end --- it was flying low. I hope this doesn't become a thing. — FirstPrinciplesEvangelist🐝 (@monicalatvenas) August 25, 2021

Yet another said," Who needs a drone when you can use an eco-friendly parrot."

Posted By: Ashita Singh