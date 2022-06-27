'Pani Puri' Sale Banned In Nepal's Kathmandu Valley, Here's Why

Pani Puri is one of the most popular street foods not just in India, but also in Nepal. Now, due to the rise in cholera cases, Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Nepal has banned pani puri. Kathmandu Valley's Lalitpur Metropolitan City banned the sale of the street food pani puri on Saturday as cholera cases have increased in the valley. The decision was taken after 12 people tested positive for cholera cases. On Saturday, The Lalitpur Metropolitan City claimed that cholera bacteria were found in the water used in Pani Puri and decided to stop pani puri sale and distribution.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water and causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. It can be fatal if left untreated, even in previously healthy people. According to Municipal Police Chief Sitaram Hachethu, internal preparations have been made by the metropolis to stop pani puri sale in crowded and corridor areas due to a spike in the risk of spreading cholera in the Valley. At the same time, seven more people tested positive for Cholera in the Kathmandu Valley and the total number of cases is now 12, as per the Ministry of Health and Population.

Five cases of Cholera were identified in Kathmandu Metropolis, one case from Chandragiri Municipality and another case in Budhanilkantha Municipality. Infected people are undergoing treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital at Teku.

Five cases of cholera were found in different parts of the capital city, in which two people have been treated and discharged. If anyone experiences any symptoms of cholera, the Ministry of Health and Population urged them to visit the nearest health facility immediately. As diarrhoea, cholera and other water-borne diseases are spreading especially during the summer and rainy season, the ministry requested people to stay alert and vigilant in such situations.

