New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: 'Pawwri ho Rahi hai," remember the girl who went viral with this slang? Yes the 'Pawri Girl' Dananeer Mobeen from Pakistan is making it into the limelight yet again but this time this girl has caught everyone's attention with her singing skills.

After Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rhi hai' video went viral she became a viral star in Pakistan. The girl so far has gained 1.6 million followers on her social media handle. She recently took her Instagram to share a video showcasing her singing skills. The video has gone crazy viral on the internet as netizens are mesmerised by her soulful voice.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

In the viral video, Dananeer can be seen singing the song Ae Dil in her musical voice. The song Ae Dil was featured in the Pakistani film 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi', which featured Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Urwa Hocane. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya? This melodious song from one of my favorite Pakistani films, Punjab Nahi Jaungi! Ae Dil."

Ever since the video has gone viral, it has garnered 540,915 views;101,681 likes, and over 1K likes. The 'Pawri ho rhi hai' girl has left internet users awestruck and with her melodious voice.

One user wrote, ”Wow like your voice I truly love it Yar I love you and your voice your nature so proud of you,” while another compared her to famous Bollywood Singer wrote, ”Mini Shreya Ghoshal”.

By getting super impressed by Mobeen's singing, another user expressed that she should seriously pursue singing as a career, the user wrote, “Please-you should really pursue singing as a career!!! You’re too good at this," meanwhile another wrote, "MASHALLAH YOUR VOICE!"

Apparently, Mobeen keeps posting this singing video to entertain her followers, Earlier, she has posted a video in which she is singing a song from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan. Mobeen is 19 years old and she rose to fame with her pawrii ho rahi hai video in February this year.

What are your thoughts on her Singing talent? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh