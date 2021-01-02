The picture of the man being detained was shared by Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: In a hilarious incident, Pakistan's law enforcement officers arrested a man on New Year's Eve from Peshawar for wearing a wolf face mask and scaring people. The authorities reported that the man in question wore a wolf mask and planned to pull pranks on people on the last day of 2020 following which he was detained.

The picture of the man being detained was shared by Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi. In the photo, the man is seen donning the wolf mask and is posing around the cops in the frame while he was handcuffed. He captioned the photo that read, "Police in the Pakistani city of Peshawar arrests a young man on New Year’s eve - for wearing a costume mask to scare people."

The hilarious incident came to the notice of the social media users and they were let in splits after seeing the photo, Many users said that he is a responsible citizen and is at least wearing a mask. While others just couldn't stop reacting by laughing emojis on the picture.

One of the users said, "Jokes on them. That’s a werewolf." Another user said, "I can't get this out of my head that the policeman is not wearing a mask but you arrest the guy for wearing a mask."

Yet another wrote, "They said always wear a mask. They didn't say which one.."

"Because he's the hero Peshawar deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So they'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A Dank Fright", another said.

