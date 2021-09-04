A video went viral over internet where a Pakistan minister was seen cutting the ribbon with his own teeths. The minister himself tweeted the video and explained the reason behind his unique step.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We have often seen people inviting politicians and celebs over inauguration ceremonies for cutting the ribbons. Usually, the ribbons are cut tusing scissors, but Pakistan Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan uniquely did that by using his teeth.



The video of Chohan, who is Pakistan's Provisional Minister of Punjab for Prisons and colonies, has now gone viral on the internet. Chohan was on Thursday invited to inaugurate an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency wherein he failed multiple times to cut the ribbon with scissors and later decided to use his teeth.



However, his method has left people in splits. His video has also gone viral on social media. One of the users, while sharing the video, wrote, "I guess he is cutting the ribbon with his tongue because there is no difference between his tongue and scissor".

Ribbon cutting ceremony by Fayyaz ul Hsssan Chohan pic.twitter.com/lsaELc4WME — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 2, 2021

Me opening ketchup sachet with scissors right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/JVQ0Cbm9vq — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 2, 2021

اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021



Meanwhile, another user tweeted, "Me opening ketchup sachet with scissors right in front of me"



Meanwhile, the minister himself shared a 22-second clip on his official Twitter handle, telling people the reason behind his unique step. While posting the video, he wrote, "Unique style of opening a shop in your constituency ... !!! The scissors were blunt and bad ... !!! The owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment ... !!!"





