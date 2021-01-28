Netizens started sharing reactions and memes as soon as they came across the viral video. Scroll down to see their tweets

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Twitter is a funny place when it comes to giving reactions. Netizens never shy away from churning out memes and sharing comments when they come across something intresting. And the exact same thing happened recently when a news of ‘UFO (Unidentified Flying Object)’ being spotted started doing rounds on the internet. Yes, apparently, a Pakistani pilot of Pakistan International Airlines has claimed to have seen a ‘UFO’ and recorded a video of the same.

As per Pakistani news agency, Geo News, the incident is of Saturday, January 23 when the Pilot was in a domestic flight and came across a shiny object near Rahim Yar Khan. The video of the UFO was recorded and made its way to Twitter.

In the video, it can be seen that a white alien object is blinking constantly. It was moving in a way that pilot and the fellow crew didn’t think that it was a planet or any other aircraft. The object was constantly blinking and was visibly very bright. Therefore, it was estimated by the Airbus A-320 pilot that it could be a ‘UFO’.

Meanwhile, as soon as the video was circulated on social media it started garnering the attention of the users. As a result, the meme world came into action and started sharing memes and reactions on Twitter for the ‘UFO’.

Take a look at the reactions of the Twitter users here:

Pakistan; UFO spotted in the sky.



It is a circular object moving in fast speed. pic.twitter.com/xwisSGddfD — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) January 25, 2021

On Sunday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots spotted a “foo fighter” in the skies of Karachi.



The “foo fighter” — a term used by Allied aircraft pilots during World War II to describe UFOs or mysterious aerial phenomena seen

.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/BtXYjqcxEk — Talha (@talha_amjad101) January 27, 2021

in the skies over both the European and Pacific theaters of operations — was a white round object above the jet which the plane’s captain noticed on Sunday.



The flight crew immediately started filming the object and after landing found that similar sightings had been

.

2/4 pic.twitter.com/rgPS0yHj5m — Talha (@talha_amjad101) January 27, 2021

#Breaking



Pakistan international airlines pilot claimed an encounter with UFO at 35000 feet during their flight.



They said they saw a bright ring light flying at very fast speed above their aircraft. — Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) January 27, 2021

So, PIA Pilots reportedly had a UFO sighting on Sunday at over 35000 feet where they saw a round object emitting light from the centre. #Pakistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 27, 2021

It is not the first time an alien object has been spotted, earlier also there have been multiple incidents of such unidentified flying objects have come into light. However, nothing specific could be said about them. Meanwhile, talking about the video and the reactions on this UFO, do you really think that aliens tried to visit Pakistan? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal