New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 today and as soon as she started the speech, the internet was filled with hilarious memes. The hashtags like #Budget2021 and #IncomeTax were the top trend of Twitter and netizens were reacting to it.



Desi memers surely know how to hook the netizens to social media, and every time when something major happens in the country, they churn out the best relatable memes to give the fodder to the Twitteratis. This time the relatable content was about middle-class person's expectations for the budget and the memers turned it into a meme too. Not only this, but the memers also cracked some hilarious jokes on the students who chose the commerce field, and still were not able to understand the Budget speech.



Some of the memers circulated the picture of Rahul Gandhi in which he was looking disappointed and bored. Many users used that picture and added a hilarious caption to it.





When u have lots of pending revision of polity

.

Tbhi budget bhi aa jaaye



Upsc aspirant:🙄#RahulGandhi #Budget pic.twitter.com/IGTiG6hZBy — Shaifali singh (@Shaifalisingh4) February 1, 2021

In Biology class In Maths class pic.twitter.com/1nCN7tSE6Y — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2021

This #budget2021 is for common middle people



Meanwhile middle class people watching budget: pic.twitter.com/a3O0Ag2pBg — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2021

One of the users used the same picture and wrote, "This #budget2021 is for common middle people. Meanwhile middle class people watching budget:"



Another wrote, "My brain while watching budget: "Mera isse koi lena dena nahi hai"





#Budget2021



Middle Class People: Apne liye kuch benefits hai is Budget Mai.....



Meanwhile Benefits: pic.twitter.com/33ty6Sgy2j — your time's up. (@ChaiWala95) February 1, 2021

Understanding gains for middle class people in #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/mwCrhfT40g — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2021

Yet another wrote, "bhai ye budget to ekdum sir ke upar se jata hai re deva.. tujhko macchi pakvani ho to bata.. mai mast tel me fry kar ke dega.."



This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on reviving the economy and thus the budget was majorly emphasised on healthcare and vaccines. In the speech, Finance Minister announced that Rs 35,000 crore will be allocated for COVID vaccines. Another major announcement was that those above 75 years of age with only pension income have been exempted from filing tax returns.

