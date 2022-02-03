New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre incident, over 400 students in Bihar's Motihari on Tuesday (February 1) had to sit in the open for their Class 12 exams with the car headlights as the only source of light. A video of the same has been making rounds all over the internet.

The incident took place at Maharaj Harendra Kishore College where the students faced the aforementioned inconvenience. The examination was supposed to start at 1.45 pm but started only post 4 pm, which led to students and parents getting angry and shouting slogans. Saurabh Suman Yadav, the SDO of Motihari (Sadar) and DSP Arun Kumar Yadav, reached the examination centre and brought the situation under control, as reported by news agency IANS.

#WATCH | Students took their Class 12 exam in the light of car headlights at an exam centre in Motihari, Bihar on Tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/67hiEHD2Tx — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

"We convinced the students and their parents for the examination which finally started at 4 p.m. and continued till 7 p.m.," said Saurabh Suman Yadav.

A guardian of a student said, “While the students sitting inside the classrooms somehow managed to write their papers in the poor lights of bulbs, others sitting in the balcony struggled due to lack of proper light. When they complained to the authorities, they switched on the headlights of a couple of four-wheelers parked inside the campus," as reported by Indian Express.

Examination centre superintendent Naveen Kumar Jha has been issued a show-cause notice and relieved of his charge. Also, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he has sought a report on the incident.

"We have constituted a team headed by a district education officer to investigate the matter. We have suspended the centre superintendent," said S. Kapil Ashok, district magistrate of East Champaran.

Meanwhile, over 13.45 lakh examinees are taking their examinations at 1,471 examination centres in the state. Out of total 13,45,939 examinees, 6,97,421 are boys and 6,48, 518 are girls. To ensure fair examination, CCTV cameras have been installed at examination centres spread over 38 districts.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha