This Model took her most hilarious fall in most heavy attire. The model later comments on her fall. Scroll to watch the video here

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the world of fashion, models often trips and fall during their ramp walks. Many celebs too have fallen while walking on the ramp. The tripping and falling in these shows are pretty common. In a recent viral video of a fashion show, a model is seen tripping in the heaviest bridal look. The funny video has left internet users tickled!

In the video, several women can be seen dressed up as brides and walking on the ramp in a heavy outfit with lots of makeup and shining jewelry on. As the video moves forward women, one by one exhibits their lehenga. In the middle of the show, which is running smoothly all of a sudden, one model while walking slipped terribly. Induration of falling she even pulled the dupatta of another model walking in front of her.

The model who fell in the video also commented and mentioned the reason behind her falling. Rafiya Ansari wrote, "Right ... oh shit this was me .. aage wale ke dupatte se this got happened There were no proper arrangements for all the models to walk.The floor was too inconvenient as everyone was in a row with less space to walk."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATUL CHAUHAN ACADEMY (@atulchauhan_makeoversacademy)

The video has garnered over 17k views on the micro-blogging site and a sea of comments. "Falling and tripping is part of this field can happen to anyone, one reacted.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Ooouuccchh! I got scared for a while ..." The video is doing rounds on social media insisting internet users have mixed opinions. While some found it funny, others took pity on the model.

Posted By: Ashita Singh