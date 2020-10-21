National Aeronautical and Space Administration's robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex briefly-touched the asteroid Bennu in a historic mission. Read on to know if scientists can understand the history of life on Earth.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: US space agency- National Aeronautical and Space Administration's (NASA) spacecraft carried out a historic meeting in space. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft successfully touched the asteroid Bennu from among the rocks equivalent to large buildings on Tuesday. After a four-year journey, the spacecraft will reveal the first sample taken from space. On the basis of the data, the scientists will decide with another touchdown is required or not. After this brief touch in space, America has become the second country after Japan to collect samples from Asteroids.

The back-away burn is complete 🛑✅ I'm now moving to a safe distance away from Bennu. pic.twitter.com/bXk2ufSneS — NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 20, 2020

Dante Lauretta, the lead scientist at the University of Arizona, expressed his happiness over the success, saying that he could not believe that the mission had been accomplished. Now, the scientists are planning to analyze the composition of the asteroid (looked like Rosetta stone) as they have similar structure and functioning.

"We think we actually might be coming back with a baby picture of what the solar system was like, of what our chemistry was like, billions of years ago. We're looking for our own origins out there, and that's why we've gone so far to bring a bit of Bennu back," News18 quoted NASA scientist Michelle Thaller as saying.

Osiris-Rex, which is a 12 year long processed mission, is expected to return in 2023 with the sample. Osiris-Rex reached the surface of Bennu from his class in about 4.5 hours. The 510-meter Bennu does not have enough gravity to resist it. As of now, the robotic spacecraft has managed to collect at least 60 grams of sample. However, OSIRIS-REx has been circling Bennu for two years and observing the movement of Space Rocks.

The scientists will further study the dust samples collected from the asteroid. To study the detail and understand the introduction or formation of the Solar System, they need at least 60 gm samples. These samples can also reveal how life started on Earth. However, several theories had already claimed that life on Earth began after the collision of stars.

Posted By: Srishti Goel