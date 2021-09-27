New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Actor Akshay Kumar recently announced the release date of his much-anticipated movie 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared an image with the announce date of the film. Sooryanvanshi is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali. Sooryavanshi is a film based on cops and features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Taking to Twitter Akshay shared a picture and wrote, "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE."

In the photo, Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer can be seen indulging in a conversation along with the director Rohit Shetty. But little did he knew that his post will become a topic of discussion among internet users and will go viral.

After Akshay shared the picture, IPS officer RK Vij took his Twitter to point a mistake in the picture and said, "Inspector Saheb is sitting and SP Saheb is standing, it doesn’t happen like this, sir.”

Officer RK Vij here implied the fact that Ranveer Singh's post in the movie is lower to that of Akshay and Ajay but the actor in the photo is sitting on a desk while the senior officers are standing and that does not happen in the police force in real life.

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस 😊

However, Akshay instantly issued a post clarifying that the image is a BTS image and they (Akshay, Ajay, and Ranveer) go back to the protocol as soon as the camera is turned on. “This is a behind-the-scenes photo. For us, artists, as soon as the camera is turned on, it is back to protocol. Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it," said Akshay.

But as the misunderstanding behind the picture got solved here, many other internet users started commenting on the fact that this type of incident happens in several other movies as their is no protocol made for cop-based films.

One internet user wrote, "I think some guidelines must be made before shooting any movies based on the police force. Also, a review of the movie must be done under a panel headed by an officer, not below the rank of DIG/SSP. It will ensure the decorum of our police forces at the big screen."

While some mentioned the fact that a picture is an act but the same happens with the police in real life too. Some Twitteratis also mentioned that acting and real life are two different things and that it should not be mixed.

"Sir Original Police And Duplicate Police Me fark hota hai ...Thik vese hi Jaise Insaan Or khilone me," commented one netizen.

Meanwhile, another in a hilarious way wrote, "Sir movie hai jaane dijiyeh ….movie mein to police walon ko bhee imaandar dikha dete hain kai baar !!"



What are your thoughts on the picture? Do share.

