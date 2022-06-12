New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Puzzles with optical illusions are too much in trend these days. These are some of the most intriguing puzzles that will keep you busy until and unless you don't find the correct answer to them. Apart from keeping you busy, these illusions will also keep testing your IQ level and personality characteristics. Optical illusion pictures are one of the most intriguing and captivating ones can come across. These mind-boggling illusions are caused by a visual percept and appear to be different from reality.

Here in this article, we have brought one such optical illusion puzzle which will not only seem interesting to you. But will also help you know what kind of personality you have. This one falls in the third category because only 1% of people can solve it.



You have to take a deep look and observe where you can find all the 7s in the picture. The image was posted on TikTok by Hectic Nic with the caption: "Only one per cent of people can find all the 7s in the image."

Take a look at the image here:

Nick informed his audience that the picture consisted of the number 7 apart from the alphabet Z. The content creator then challenged people to find all the 7s.

By watching the picture, netizens online were stunned and started looking for the answers. Most users said there were 17 7s. Others said there were 28 7s in the visual.

A user took to the comment section and wrote, "28 if you count the ones that don't close and the starting of each line."

"I spotted 1 straight away and ended up with 17," wrote another.

"No it's 19," wrote a third user.

Tell us how many 7s you see in the picture and how much these mind-boggling puzzles have keeped you hooked.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen