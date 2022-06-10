New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Optical illusions are pictures that we recognise differently than they really are. It happens when our brain perceives something that does not match reality. The optical illusion images can also be used to test the intelligence and the IQ of a person. There are a few optical illusions that only a few per cent of people can solve. So test your skills with this illusion.

This is a black and white image with a zig-zag pattern. You might feel dizzy after seeing this image, but this image has left people wondering about its illusion. This image was uploaded by Hectic Nick on his TikTok account. Nick said in the video, "You can only like this video if you can find the hidden image in the picture. Apparently, only one per cent of people can find it - if they can, comment because I can see nothing. Good luck."

There is a hidden image in this picture, but people are having a hard time figuring out what it is. The image is made by artist Ilja Klemencov has made everyone bamboozled.

Here, take a careful look at the picture given below and think:

Is this picture confusing? What do you see? Are these just zig-zag lines or something else? Is something hidden in this picture?

Some people will say that this is just a zig-zag image that is making them dizzy. Meanwhile, there might be some people with different opinions and will see this image from a different perspective.

Take another look at this picture:

Can you spot anything else? Is this image any different? Or is it the same?

Well, there is a hidden panda in this image. If you are still confused, try to look at the picture from a different angle. Maybe try to move your phone or laptop screen sideways. You can also try to squint your eyes and look at the image.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav