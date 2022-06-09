New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Optical Illusions are caused by a visual percept and appear to be different from reality. It can come in a wide variety and often lead the human mind into confusion. It is also believed that optical illusion sheds light on the fact that what you see in the given image will reveal your personality.

According to the study, people’s personality majorly falls into three categories namely "Big Picture Thinker", "a Go-To" person, or a "Business Creative".

To prove that fact, here is a computer-generated picture by the Funding Circle. The company worked with Dr Rebecca Spelman, a psychologist, and came up with this image.

Here, take a careful look at the picture given below and think:



What do you see? Is this image confusing? Does it look like creased black silk cloth or something else?

One might say that the image given below is a black silk cloth while others may differ in their opinion. Different people with different mindset can have different views and different ways of seeing, and perceptions of seeing this image.

Here, take a more careful look at the picture:

What do you see? Is It different now? Or It is the same? Or Altogether you saw something totally different?

Here’s what the answer lies in this optical illusion about your personality:

If in the image you see a creased piece of black silk, then it indicates that you fall into the former. According to experts "big picture thinkers" are naturally more thoughtful and don't worry about the small things or details.

These types of persons rely on their instincts when it comes to problem-solving. They don't approach the issues with a game plan.

However, if you see a dog's face in the image, then as per the expert, you are a "GO-To" type personality who has inherent natural leadership abilities.

These people are emotionally intelligent and are usually the most energetic in a team, and they know how to bring out the best in people.

Posted By: Ashita Singh