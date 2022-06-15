New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: According to psychologists, an optical illusion is one of the most unique ways to know about your personality. It's always easy for us to spot a trait in someone else than to figure out who we really are. We often point out people's weaknesses easily but take years to understand ourselves.

The optical illusion helps you in understanding your own personality. What you see in the picture will reveal your biggest weakness in relationships in just 5 seconds. According to yourtango.com, the first thing you see in the picture reveals your greatest weakness in love.

The Boat:

If the first picture you saw is of the suspended boat and the nest filled with eggs, your weakest point in love is that you set the standards so high that no human on earth can possibly meet them.

The Bound Man:

If you looked at the picture and the first thing that caught your eyes is a man bound between two trees then there is the greatest possibility that your personality is in near-constant conflict. This doesn't mean that you are literally in conflict with the world around you. It is more likely that you're in a battle with yourself and in order to find long-lasting love from someone else, you must be able to find a sense of love from within.

The Skull:

Many people also see a picture of a Skull. If you are also one of them, your biggest weakness is that you are overwhelmed with 'anxiety' and become overly cautious. You must fight your fears.

The Fence:

If you see the fence before you notice anything else in the picture, your greatest weakness in love is your tendency to close yourself to the rest of the world. It's completely normal to try protecting yourself when you have been through worse in the past, but you must face your fears. Get to know people slowly and don't forget, 'If you risk nothing, you gain nothing

Posted By: Anushka Vats