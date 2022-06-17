New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: These days optical illusions are one of the most intriguing puzzles to solve. These optical illusion puzzles are way too much in trend, and people love to solve them. Optical illusion puzzles also help you to determine your personality traits and also check your IQ level. Also known as visual illusions, these pictures of optical illusions are tricky and make you think something different than what you are seeing on the screen.

Here in this article, we bring you one such optical illusion picture which will reveal secrets of your personality. The animals are hidden in the picture, and the one you see first will reveal whether you are optimistic or realistic. The video was shared by the YouTube channel Bright Side. which had an illusion in a clip.

Take a look at the picture here :

In the video, the narrator can be seen asking his audience what they see first.

“If you spotted a mouse first, you’re an optimist,” the narrator explained.

“You prefer to look for advantages in every situation,” the explanation continued.

“You sometimes might not be practical enough, and people often say that you have your head in the clouds.”

However, that is a miss conception.

“In fact, you’re well aware of the world around you,” the narrator added. “You simply prefer to concentrate on its bright sides.”

On the other hand, for people who saw a cat at the first glance, your personality falls on the opposite side as you are one of the real people. These people know what they want from life and do not daydream.

Since you are a practical person, you are definitely good at making decisions.

“You see the world as a whole, and this helps you plan your subsequent actions,” the narrator added.

Some of the users were extremely impressed and agreed with what the narrator said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen