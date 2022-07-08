Optical Illusion: What You See First Will Reveal If You Are A Perfectionist Or Not

Optical illusions are one of the most trending topics these days. These interesting illusions will ensure that you are hooked to your seats until and unless you find the correct answer to that. These puzzles are getting good responses from people and are easily available on every other website. Apart from killing time, these optical illusions also reveal your personality traits and your characteristics. If you are also a fan of these illusions, then this article is for you.

Here we bring you one such optical illusion where depending on what you see first when you glance at the image above the video of paint pouring, you will be able to determine whether you are a perfectionist or just a naive person.

The image was shared by the tik tok account name Rroseart through a video. The account is run by artist Rose. Rose asks her 260,000-plus followers in the caption: “What do you see?!”

Take a look at the image here:

The first and the easiest option is that you see a pair of lips. As per the voiceover, According to voiceover, this means “you always take things the way they are and judge them by their true value.”

They continue: “You don’t try to change or decipher things around, and you understand their true meaning.

However, there might be people who would have seen trees, which means that “you are sometimes a perfectionist, but you always look for the best in any situation.”

On the other hand, if you spotted a root, then it can signal that you “always look for a person’s best qualities but sometimes that might hinder your inability to see the negative about them.”

Those people who saw the roots sprouting are called as having a 'heart of gold'.

These optical illusions are so interesting that they will force your mind to think in every possible way to get the right answer.