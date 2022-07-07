Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals If You Are A Perfectionist

We often come across pictures and videos on Social media that compel us to take a pause and think. Optical Illusion personality tests are one such mind-teasers. These tests will leave you wondering how looking at a picture can reveal so much about you.

Here is one such video making its way through TikTok. The video was posted by the TikTok account, @rroseart, which is run by artist Rose. The caption of the video reads, “What do you see?!”

According to the TikToker, depending on what you see first when you glance at the image above the video of paint pouring, you’ll be able to determine whether you’re a perfectionist or someone who is naive to seeing people’s bad sides. A voiceover of the video explains that there are many different images that can capture the eye and everyone will not see the same picture. The voiceover in the video further informs that the first option is a pair of lips. If it grabs your eyeballs before you see anything else, it means, “you always take things the way they are and judge them by their true value.” The voiceover continues, 'You don’t try to change or decipher things around, and you understand their true meaning. "

However, there are people who see trees in the video. If you're one of them it means that “you are sometimes a perfectionist, but you always look for the best in any situation," the voiceover further explains.

According to Rose, spotting roots first can signal that you “always look for a person’s best qualities but sometimes that might hinder your inability to see the negative about them.” People who see roots sprouting are also believed to have a “heart of gold.”

According to the New York Post, this personality test follows the research of Hermann Rorschach, a Swiss psychiatrist who used inkblots to try to find out more about “the unconscious parts of the subject’s personality.”