New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: An optical illusion is an image that will trick one's eye and make them think they can see something that they cannot. These intriguing puzzles are often seen on many websites. These puzzles will keep you hooked to your seats until you find the correct answers. If you are keen to know about your IQ level and personality traits then these puzzles will definitely help you to find that.

Here in this article, we bring you one such optical illusion puzzle that will reveal a key part of your personality. The video was shared by the YouTube channel Bright Side. So, what do you see ? a dark-haired woman sitting on the ground, or a face with a really wide jaw area?

Take a look at the picture here:

So as per the YouTube channel, Bright Side, people who first saw a dark-haired woman, have “sharp observational skills and an eye for detail.

“Also, you’re a reserved and introverted person,” the narrator explained.

The narrator also said that these people are reserved in nature and when surrounded by people, feel extremely tired and exhausted.

“People see you like the quiet and shy type.”

“You do make it kinda hard for others to get to know you, but you genuinely enjoy your solitude and don’t feel lonely or rejected whatsoever.”

On the other hand, people who first saw a face with a really wide jaw area, then these people are those who always dream about the big picture and neglect the small details.

“You’re likely more on the extroverted side,” the narrator noted.

“Socialising, chatting, and hanging out with your friends and acquaintances gives you energy instead of being draining like it would for an introvert.”

So, which one of the images did you see first?

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen