Optical illusions are one of the most fascinating puzzles to solve. These illusions not only keep you engrossed but also tests your IQ level and personality traits. These mind-boggling puzzles are so intriguing that they will keep you hooked to your seats. These days these puzzles are in trend, and often you will find yourself on a website trying to look for answers to the optical illusion puzzle given above.

These optical illusions are known as visual illusions, and they can quickly trick your eyes and make you think something different than what you are seeing on the screen. Here in this article, we bring you one such optical illusion puzzle that will reveal that do you trust people deep down or not. The puzzle was given in a YouTube video, that asked its audience what they see in the picture first. A face or a tail in a cartoon image.

Take a look at the image here:

So what do you see?

If you saw a face of a dog in the picture, then you are “super friendly” and always the “center of attention”. The video was shared by the channel Bright Side. As per the channel, people who saw a dog's face first are " protective and loyal.” The video has garnered more than 2,35000 views and thousands of comments where the users have written what they saw first.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “I found this very interesting.” Another wrote, “What if you look at a picture and you immediately see both things??" The third person commented, “Love these optical illusion drawings, it’s interesting to see if others see the same or different.” However, it is possible to see a dog's tail too. The video added, “If it’s a dog tail to you, you’re likely more reserved and don’t trust people easily.”

If you love to test your IQ level and personal traits, then the YouTube channel Bright Side is definitely the place for you. The channel has a bunch of optical illusional puzzles on its channel.

