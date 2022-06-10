New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Optical illusions pictures are one of the most intriguing and captivating ones can come across. It is hard for people to get over these kinds of puzzles and people seem to love to solve these. These mind-boggling illusions are caused by a visual percept and appear to be different from reality. These puzzles often lead the human mind to puzzle. Also, people believe those who are able to solve these optical illusion puzzles have something special in their personality and their IQ level is also better than others.

Recently, a mind-blowing optical illusion picture surfaced on the internet. While looking at the picture, it will definitely convince you that it is a photo of a sailing ship. However, let us tell you that the picture is not what you think. It is nowhere near what you are thinking it is. With an aerial view, people are convinced that the picture is of a ship sailing away in the ocean. Only, it’s not.

Once you look at the picture past the illusion in pictures like these, it becomes hard to see anything else than what you have already thought it is.

Take a look at the picture here:

Now, once again look at the picture and think what else the picture could be than a sailing ship in the ocean. As someone will look closely at the picture, the image will give them the illusion of streaks running across the photo may give the appearance of waves on the surface of an ocean and the pointed object pretty much looks like a boat.

But don’t let this deceiving visual fool you.

"This picture is not what you think it is," the original poster of the viral optical illusion, @Pasillusion says on the TikTok.

If it is not a ship in the ocean, then what it could be?

Hint: Visualise the picture on a different scale, if you must.

Did anything click in your mind?

Answer: The picture shows the fabric of a leather sofa split in half.

Now, take a look once again

Now, understood what exactly the picture is.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen