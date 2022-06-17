New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There are some pictures or videos that leave everyone scratching their heads. Optical illusions are the images or videos that our brain perceives differently and it does not match reality. Here is a mind boggling video that is going viral on social media and has left everyone confused. The video was shared by Christian Kesneil on Instagram, in which he can be seen dancing and the colour of his hoodie changes. The video has made netizens confused.

In this video, Christian can be seen dancing to a popular TikTok song 'Sea Shanty Medley'. There are five versions of Christian in this video, wearing a different colours of hoodies.

As the video progresses, we see that the colour of the hoodies has changed completely and the video goes on the loop. Netizens are impressed by Christan editing and dancing skill and are trying to figure out how the colour changes. One person commented, "I watched this so many times trying to watch the jumpers change colour haha". One netizen was all praise for Christian and commented, "This is super underrated. It's the greenscreen, plus movement, plus colour change to make it infinite. You are officially a greenscreen máster. Never mind the dancing SKILLS".

Some people watched the video repeatedly to figure out what is happening. An Instagram user commented, "When does the hoodie switch colours? I figured it after 12 watches." Some people demanded to share the behind the scene footage of the reel, meanwhile, some asked to show the tutorial of the video. The video has over 3 lakh likes and over 4 million views on Instagram.

Christian has also posted similar videos before on Instagram. He shared a video of him dancing to Britney Spears' song 'Toxic' and we can see three different versions of him in the video.

One person commented, "I BEEN LOOKING FOR YOU AND THIS VIDEO FOR TOOOOO LONGGGG". Meanwhile, one person was very impressed by the video and wrote, "You should work for major movie corporations as an editor/special effects".

