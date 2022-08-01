Optical Illusion: This Picture Will Reveal If You Need Glasses Or Not

Optical Illusions are pictures that leave everyone confused. These mind-teasers can shock and surprise you all at the same time. However, these pictures are making their way through social media.

These images are widely shared on the internet and the users enjoy looking at them. While many pictures are tests that check your IQ, there are some personality tests that also reveal something about your nature.

This picture, however, is a different type of Optical Illusion. Let us explain. According to yourtango.com, this picture is a vision test.

How Does It Work?

A blurry image of Marilyn Monroe is superimposed on a lightly drawn image of Albert Einstein.

You are advised to sit at a normal distance away from your computer screen. If you're nearsighted, take off your glasses. Now see as the optical illusion GIF moves closer to you. If you see Albert Einstein becoming enlarged on your screen, you have good eyesight.

Meanwhile, if you see an iconic starlet from Hollywood's Golden Age, till the image is at its largest size, it's time for an eye-checkup because you need a pair of glasses.

In case you have very poor eyesight, you will see a blurry blob of a woman's head coming towards you all this time. It means you need something more than just a pair of glasses in order to fix your vision.

What Is The Concept Behind This?

You see Einstein's features as it keeps getting larger because the features have a high spatial frequency you can only see close up. At the same time, you can see Marilyn's features when she's far away because they have a low spatial frequency that's only visible at a distance.

If you are nearsighted, your eyes and brain perceive images as still being far away. That is the reason why, even at a normal distance from the screen, you can still see Marilyn when the image is larger.