Optical Illusion: This Perfect Loop Will Fool Your Eyes

Have you ever seen a video or an image that just left you baffled? These images or videos are optical illusions and these illusions trick our minds. Our brain perceives these images or videos differently and it does not match reality. This mind-blowing video of a famous YouTuber and illusionist Zach King has left everyone confused.

Sharing the video, Zach wrote, "Painting an Ames room is always a little odd".

In the video, Zach can be seen painting a room. At first, it looks like a simple video, but later Zach's height increases as he walks across the room. The video starts again with Zach entering the room and it creates a perfect loop. The video has left everyone confused and everyone is wondering how Zach's height is increasing and decreasing.

While guessing the illusion behind the video, one person wrote, "The thing is I actually saw the room getting shorter at the other corner becoz in the starting only when u painted near the door it could be noticed". Meanwhile, another person wrote, "at the end, you can see the Floor is slightly bent". Some people are left confused about the perfect loop of the video. An Instagram user wrote, "That is a good perfect loop".

Later, Zach also shared a behind the scene video of his illusion. He wrote, "I love capturing gags practically and in-camera, that’s the true magic of filmmaking."

But even the behind-the-scenes video left everyone confused as one person wrote, "Buddy I do not understand even behind the scenes".

This is actually an 'Ames room' which looks like an ordinary room but creates an optical illusion which confuses people. In the ames room, people see it with one eye through a peephole. The person watching the room with a peephole will notice that an adult standing in one corner appears to be a dwarf, while an adult standing in another corner appears to be a giant. The size will change when that adult will movie from one corner to another.