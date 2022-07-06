Optical Illusion: This Mind-Boggling Trick Will Make Your Palm Melt

While scrolling through social media we often come across videos or images that leave us confused. We see the pictures and sometimes fail to believe what they claim. These are optical illusions, that trick our mind into believing something which is different than what it appears.

While optical illusions can be fun and interesting, they also reveal a great deal about the working of the brain. But not everyone who sees these pictures or videos witness the same effect. Here is one mind-boggling video.

The video was posted on Instagram by the user Seany (seandoesmagic), who is also a magician. Seany, at first can be heard claiming that he can melt the hands of the viewers right before their eyes. "I am gonna make palm of your hand melt right before your eyes," he said. He further instructed the viewers to stare at the moving image that appears on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seany (@seandoesmagic)

The video shows a black-and-white abstract pattern moving inward with a red dot in the center. Seany, who keeps amazing his social media followers with fantastic magic tricks, asks the viewers not to take off their eyes from the red dot. "Do not take your eyes off this dot and try not to blink but you need to blink, go ahead and do so," he instructed.

He asked to focus on the red dot for 10-15 seconds and claimed that the viewers will then witness the palm of their hand melting. He then counts to three and asks the viewers to look at their palms.

The video got 354k views and 26,391 likes. The comment section of the post got flooded with comments. A user jokingly wrote, "BROOO! MY HAND FELL OFF, CALL AN AMBULANCE." Meanwhile, many users also agreed with Seany saying the video worked. "Wow it worked for me," another netizen commented.