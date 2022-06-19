New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Optical illusion is one of the most trending things these days. These puzzles of fascinating that until and unless you solve them you won't leave them. These images will trick your mind and make you see what is there not in the picture. If you are keen to know about your IQ level and personality traits then these puzzles will definitely help you to find that.

Here in the article, we bring you one such optical illusion which will leave you baffled. Only, a few are able to guess the right answer. A video shared on YouTube shows the cube art placed on a flat surface. The art was built by Michael Cheshire. He then explained that what people are watching is a two-dimensional made from wood veneers on a solid background.

“The impression of depth is caused by the choice of three colors of wood arranged in a hexagon to look like a 3D cube. “With many hexagons arranged to overlap and of differing sizes the 3D effect becomes magnified. Adding the larger outer hexagons makes another illusory cube that encloses and balances the whole design.

“The gaps between also help to give the structure a 3D effect overall. Even when shown that it is flat, we are compelled to see it as 3D,” reads the description.

This illusion was counted as one of the best illusions and was shared as part of the best illusion of the year contest. This contest celebrates the most mind-boggling images across the world.

These mind-boggling puzzles are in trend these days, and people often land on such websites where they can solve these puzzles. So, how intriguing this puzzle was for you, let us know.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen