New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Optical illusions are the images that our brain perceives differently and it does not match reality. In simple words, we recognise those images differently than they really are. Optical illusions are also used to test the IQ of a person or to test the personality of an individual. Some images are also used to see how the human brain works. So, find out more about yourself with this illusion.

This is a black and white image, in which you can see a man running. But this image is different from what it looks like. It has left many people scratching their heads.

Here, take a careful look at the picture given below and think:

In this image, you can see a man running. Did you see a man running towards you? Or did you see a man running away? This is the trick in this image. Some people will see the man running toward them, and some people will see a man running away from them. But there is no right and wrong answer here.

Take another look at this picture:

What did you see? This image will tell a lot about your brain works. Every individual works and thinks differently and has some strengths and weaknesses. Some people have good creative skills, meanwhile, some have good analytical skills. Here find out how your brain works depending on what you saw.

According to Fact Factories, if you saw a man running toward you, then you have good analytical skills and reasoning skills and can solve difficult problems using that. You are a quick learner if you are interested in something. You are an opinionated person and are a focused and attentive person.

On the other hand, if you saw a man running away from you, you are a creative person and a good multitasker. You also have a good memory and don't rush to make any decision.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav