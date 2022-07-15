Optical Illusion: This 'Crocs And Socks' Trick Will Fool Your Eyes

Have you ever come across a video or an image which made you question your eyes? When we see some things that are different from reality, it is called 'Optical Illusion'. The optical illusions trick our minds to believe something different and do not match reality as our brain perceives them differently. This illusion of Crocs and socks colours has confused many people. Find out why.

The illusion was posted by the YouTube channel 'Best Illusion of the Year Contest' and it was created by Pascal Wallisch and Michael Karlovich.

At first, the video shows the two pairs of crocs in two different colours-- pink and green. It reads, "what colour are these crocs". Then, the video shows a pair of crocs and asks the same question. The crocs will appear grey and the socks appear green, but this is not the reality.

In reality, the crocs were pink in colour and there is no editing with the image. The video further explains, 'under green light, pink objects look grey and white objects look green. If you believe that socks are white, you can consciously use the fact that they seem green as a hint to look past appearances and see the true colour of the crocs.'

Pascal Wallisch and Michael Karlovich have described the role of beliefs in colour perception in this illusion. The description reads, "This illusion demonstrates - for the first time - the role of beliefs in colour perception. In the 'Crocs & Socks', under normal lighting conditions, all people see the Crocs as pink. When put under green light, most people see the same Crocs as grey. However, some people - those that believe the socks are white, even though they appear green - are able to look past appearances and see the Crocs as pink, just like they did under regular light. Amazingly, when we make the socks actually white, people agree that the Crocs are grey, illustrating the power of assumptions."