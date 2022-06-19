New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Have you ever seen any video or image that left you scratching your head? We see some things that are actually different from reality. Those things are called Optical Illusions. Optical illusions are those pictures or videos that our brain perceives differently and it is different from reality. But this image of huge light bulbs on the ground has left the netizens confused, trying to figure out this illusion.

Take a look at this picture first. You will see two large light bulbs on the ground.

At first, this image will look like a simple picture. But netizens are questioning how big are these light bulbs. Meanwhile, some people found nothing wrong with the image and just accepted that they are massive light bulbs.

Take another look at the picture. It is not as simple as it looks.

In reality, it is not two massive light bulbs on the grass. Those bulbs are actually hanging from a wire and because of the camera angle, it looks like they are massive light bulbs. One Redditor said, "It’s the depth of field as well and the fact that everything seems to be in focus at once, I can’t tell if it’s deliberate, or accidental, or just some new-fangled camera phone shenanigans.”

Other netizens are also trying to figure out this illusion. One impressed netizen commented, "That's one of the most convincing illusions I've seen in a while. Took me long enough to figure out." Some people are trying to see why this image is confusing. One person wrote, "The dirt stains on the left one help attach it to the ground!". Meanwhile, another person commented, "I think the rusted and chipped edges really make it. it looks like the grass is coming up and around the edge of the lamp like if they actually were massive and on the grass." Whereas, some people just accepted that they were giant light bulbs. A Redditor commented, "I don’t think I would have ever got it, I just accepted they were huge".

Posted By: Simran Srivastav