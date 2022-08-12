Optical Illusion: The Colour You See First Will Define What Kind Of Genius You Are

Optical illusions are mind-boggling pictures that are going viral on the internet. While these pictures leave netizens shocked and surprised, what they claim is quite interesting.

There are many optical illusion pictures that claim to reveal a part of your personality. Similarly, there are many pictures that can tell you about your IQ level.

That's true. If you don't believe it, try this optical illusion test.

According to the minds Journal, it is an optical illusion-based genius test that will tell you what kind of genius you are.

Wondering how? Just look at the image having a circle of black and white tones. Don't take your eyes off the center of the design. If you keep looking at the picture constantly, you will notice a colour.

Now, the colour you noticed will tell you the kind of genius you are.

Did you see red, blue, green, or yellow? Check the options:

Red Colour: You are a genius of logic

If you see red colour it means you are a genius of logic. You are a combination of Dynamo and a shining genius. Dynamo geniuses have bright brains and focus their strengths on creating something. You use the frequency of brain waves in the range of 150 and 180 Hz.

Blue Colour: You are a genius of perception

If you see blue colour it means you live by the principle of slow and steady wins the race. You use the frequency of brain waves in the range 100 and 120 HZ. You have mental clarity about things and you completely understand the concept of life.

Green Colour: You are a shining genius

You are very talented which makes you a shining genius. Shining geniuses are great leaders. You are highly curious, passionate, and open-minded. You love doing experiments and you always have interesting stories to tell people.

Yellow Colour: You are a steel genius

If you see yellow colour, it means you are a steel genius. These people are overcautious. You have got a creative mind and you notice the minute details. You love new challenges and experiences.