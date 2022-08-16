Optical illusion Test: How Many Hidden Faces Can You Spot In This Picture?

Optical Illusion pictures are made to confuse netizens. They intrigue people to no end but still summon everyone's attention. These pictures often are designed to trick your brain and claim to reveal a part of your personality.

These pictures are so confusing that every time you look at these images, your attention is drawn to something else. You look at the picture, you see something and the moment you shift your eyes and look at it again, it seems like a whole different picture.

Here is one similar example. As per the Minds Journal, this optical illusion quiz will let you know about your observation skills. But before that, you need to look at the picture carefully.

Take a quick look. See the picture for 2-5 seconds and count the number of faces you can see.

How many faces did you see?

Look at the picture one more time before checking the result. The General’s Family illustration is probably one of the most famous optical illusions of all time. Created by Mexican artist, Octavio Ocampo, this image has a total of 9 faces in it.

Wondering how? Let us show you.

Now according to the number of faces you see, you can know how your observation skills are.

1. If you saw 6 faces in the image, then you have good but ordinary observational skills.

2. f you saw 7 faces in the image, then you have above-average observational skills.

3. If you saw 8 faces in the image, then you are very observant as a person, and you should be proud of yourself.



4. And if you saw all the 9 faces within seconds and without looking at the answer, it means you have exceptional observation powers. Apart from this, you are way too creative. You can also earn good money by using your fantastic observational skills.