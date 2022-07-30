Optical Illusion Personality Test: The First Thing You See Reveals What Kind Of Friend You Are

Do you know that there are pictures that can reveal a part of your personality? That's true. These pictures are called Optical Illusions. These are the pictures that often appear different to different people.

Interestingly, these images are going viral on social media and netizens enjoy looking at the mind-teasers that claim to reveal a secret about you. These puzzles will keep you hooked until and unless you solve them. These optical illusion puzzles will determine what characteristics you have.

According to yourtango.com, the first thing you see in this picture reveals the kind of friend you are.

Look at the picture carefully and make a note of whatever you see.

Now, look at the options:

1. The Dragon:

If you see the dragon first, you are a loyal friend. When it comes to protecting your friends from other people mistreating them, you are always the first to take a stand. However, your temper may make situations for them difficult at times. Make sure you are not making it worse or more challenging for them.

2. The Soldier:

If the first thing that catches your attention is the soldier, you are the kind of friend who always stands by the people who are close to you, no matter what. You may not always come up with the best words to comfort them when in need, or you might not be the first person to involve in a fight on behalf of your best friend but they can always rely on you to stand by them no matter what occurs.

Your friends love and value you and are always eager to hear your take. Don't be scared to speak your heart out.

3. The Man In The Hat:

If the first thing that draws your attention in the picture is the man in the hat, it means that you are the friend who saves the day with your sense of humour. No matter how tense the situation is, you can always make the mood lighter with a quick joke.

It doesn't mean you don't take things seriously. You just need to keep one thing in your mind that you don't offend anyone with your joke.