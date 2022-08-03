Optical Illusion Personality Test: Check If You Are Introvert, Extrovert, Or Ambivert

Optical Illusion pictures and videos are the most amazing things on the internet these days. It is not only because they are interesting to watch, but also because they often leave us with the question, "how". If you love watching these pictures/videos, you know that's true.

It's surprising how different people notice different things in one single picture. The reason behind this these images trick our minds into believing something different while our brain perceived them differently.

Here is one such example. The video shared by a TikToker Maria (maria_popova_dxb) has stormed the internet. The self-development coach, Maria shared the easiest way to know if you are an introvert, an extrovert, or an ambivert.

You just need to keep an eye on the picture and remember what did you see first.

The picture has several shapes, with purple, blue, and white colors all over.

Introvert:

Maria reveals that if the viewers see two moons in the picture, they are an introvert. “If in the first place you saw two moons, you are most likely an introvert,” she said. “You give an impression of a turned inward person. You have a lot of patience and perseverance," added Maria.

Extrovert:

The user further explains that if the viewers saw two faces, it states that they are an extrovert. “If you saw two faces, then you are most likely an extrovert.

“You are a very sociable and charismatic person. You have a very strong will to achieve all your desired results," said the TikToker.

Ambivert:

These are not the only things that can be witnessed in the image. There is also a third character, a butterfly. She informs that the users who saw the butterfly in the video are ambivert.

“You tend to behave optimistically and don’t tolerate pressure from others."

“You have two incompatible characters. In some cases, you are an introvert, while in other cases you are an extrovert," Maria mentioned.