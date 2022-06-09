New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Optical illusions or better known as visual illusions, can always confuse you. Sometimes when people look at optical illusion pictures, they end up thinking that is it our eyes themselves that are fooling us or the way our eyes are perceiving reality. These days, optical illusions are trending on the internet, and people love to solve such kinds of puzzles. As per scientists, the main cause of the illusion is that a human's eyes see the object that the mind of human then organise. These mind-boggling brain exercises will keep you hooked until you solve them.

Here in this article, we bring you one such optical illusion puzzle. So, how many people did you see in the picture? Today's challenge is to take a right guess by finding the number of people present in the picture. By spotting the number of people, you not only solve the puzzle but will also test your IQ level, state of mind, and how intelligent you are.

Take a look at the image below and guess the number of people you can spot in the picture.

Picture courtsey: Tik Tok by DarkSeidy

So did you spot 4 people or more than 4 people? These games are definitely challenging. So, if you spotted two people in the image, then you need to work on your IQ level.

Once again look at the image and scroll down for hints.

Hint: Altogether, there are 7 people in the picture. You will find some on the left upper side of the picture, a few are near the car in the middle of the picture.

DarkSeidy (the person who shared the picture) wrote that there are seven people and a cat in the picture.

Now spot seven people?

How many people are you able to spot?

The puzzle was so mind-boggling, that several comments popped up in the comment section.

While one person wrote, "I did it in three minutes, swear on my life lol." Another commented, "I did it in three minutes, but once I found them I could always go back and see them again when I did my count."

Here is the answer to today's Optical Illusion

Hence, people who spotted seven people in the picture, then their minds is running fast. Even if you spot six people, your brain is working fine.

However, those who spotted, 2-3 people in the picture need to work on their IQ level.

