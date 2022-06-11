New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Now and then you might come across optical illusion pictures that will hook you to your seats until n unless you don't solve the intriguing puzzle. Apart from interesting puzzles, these optical illusions also decide your IQ level and personality traits. Optical illusion pictures are one of the most intriguing and captivating ones can come across.

Here in this article, we bring you a similar mind-boggling puzzle that engrossed you to picture so much that you will not leave your seat till then you don't solve it. So, how many animals can you spot?

While many people might have already made their guesses. However, let me tell you that whatever you are thinking is not the exact number. Most people have gotten close or even spotted all the animals, they didn’t necessarily identify the animals correctly.

Take a look at the picture closely here:





The picture was shared by a tik-tok creator Rana Arshad. The influencer asked his followers, “Can you spot all the animals in this image?”

"Look closely, because this is kind of tricky,” the user adds.

At first, the picture to the observer may appear as a big bear. However, later they will realise that there are other animals as well which are drawn inside the bear.

How many animals can you spot in the optical illusion?

If looked closely, then some people will instantly reply that there are five animals, whereas for others the estimates went up to eight.

Some of the easily recognisable animals are the bear, a dog in a negative space, silhouettes of a bat and a cat inside the ‘dog’, and the monkey.

So how many animals can you count? Take a close look at the picture.

Well, the correct answer is six animals. A squirrel on a cat’s tail is the sixth animal in the image, which many thoughts was a rabbit.

