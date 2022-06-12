New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Many times you see such images that leave you puzzled as it looks different than they really are. Those images are the optical illusions, which do not match reality and our brain perceives them differently. These images also tell about our personality, IQ and how our brain works. So, know more facts about yourself with this optical illusion.

Take a look at this image. What do you see first? There are many animals in this image and the first animal you see will tell about your personality. There are a total of 9 animals in this image and try to identify those animals.

Dog

If you saw a dog first, then you are a caring, loyal and protective person. You bring joy to others when are around them and have a friendly approach towards others.

Butterfly

If you saw a butterfly first, then you are very good at adapting to a different environment. You don't mind any change and have a flexible lifestyle. You are also a determined person, who can go to any lengths to achieve your goal.

Wolf

If you saw a wolf first, then you are an opinionated person, who is not afraid to speak your mind. You always manage to stand out in a crowd with your fierce and fearless attitude.

Dove

If you saw a dove first, then you are a very caring, loving and patient person. You have positive and peaceful energy and you are a very calm person.

Rooster

If you saw a rooster first, then you are a courageous person who is not afraid to fight back if someone has wronged you. You continue to make efforts to achieve something despite facing difficulties, failure, or opposition.

Crab

If you saw a crab first, then you are a very loyal person. You will not think about doing anything wrong with someone and stay loyal to your loved ones. People might see you as a harsh person on the outside, but you are a loving person from the inside.

Praying mantis

If you saw a praying mantis first, then you are a very patient person. You follow your gut feeling to achieve your goals and know what is right and wrong.

Eagle

If you saw an eagle first, then you are a focused person and like to take your own decision in your life.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav