New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Have ever seen some mind-bending photos or videos that left you confused? Those images and videos are called Optical illusions. Optical illusions are those pictures or videos that our brain perceives differently and it is different from reality. These images create an illusion in minds and we see them differently than they really are. But this video of an adorable dog has given a mini heart attack to the people and confused some as well.

The video was shared by the Instagram page 'My Human and Me'. Take a look at this video first.

At first, it seems like a man threw the dog out of the plane, but the dog lands on the snow. Because of the camera angle and the lighting, it looks like the dog in the plane and the snow looks like clouds. We feel relieved after watching that the dog jumped on the snow instead of the clouds. Later, in the video, the dog happily plays in the snow with its owner.

Netizens were also scared and then relieved after watching the video. One person expressed his fear and wrote, "Oh my god I just had a heart attack hahahahhahaha", meanwhile, another wrote, "i thought he was getting thrown off a plane i was so scared". Meanwhile, some people also have some hilarious reactions. An Instagram user commented, "In the beginning, it looked like you were tossing him out into space". Meanwhile, another person wrote, "I thought they were in space".

In another video, a dog slides in the snow like a pro. The dog can be seen having the time of his life as it slid in the snow.

In this video, the dog thought that its owner is drowning. So, it jumped into the pool to save its owner. One person commented, "He’s not trying; he succeeded. He the Goodest boy".

Posted By: Simran Srivastav