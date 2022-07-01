Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Hidden Mouse In This Picture In 20 Seconds?

An optical illusion is one of the most intriguing things you will find on the internet these days. These puzzles are so interesting that you will stick to your chair until and unless you don't solve them. These puzzles are too much in trend and people are also showing them a good response. An optical illusion is an image that will trick one's eye and make them think they can see something that they cannot. If you are also a fan of these illusions then this article is for you.

Here we bring you one such optical illusion where you have to find a mouse in less than a minute. If you did it, then you will be a record holder. Apart from killing time, these illusions also determine your characteristics and personality.

The name of this illusion is 'seek and find' and it is created by Hungarian author-artist Gergely Dudás. In this illustration, one will find a maze of colorful mushrooms with a tiny mouse peeking out from behind one.

Alright, are you ready to spot the mouse here?

Take a look at the picture here:

Several people with sharp eyes found the mouse they spotted the pipsqueak in just 20 seconds. Meanwhile, other people took a long to spot the mouse as they were stumped by the mushroom maze.

“We typically take perception for granted, and rarely think about the hard work that underpins everyday tasks, such as seeing a cup of coffee in front of you,” Gustav Kuhn, a psychologist and human perception expert at Goldsmiths University in London, was quoted as saying by the Sun.

He further added it is on our brain that how we take these illustrations.

Optical illusions are always fun to do and are always a good way to pass time and divert your mind.