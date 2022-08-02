Optical Illusion: Ball Moves Uphill In This Gravity-Defying Video | Watch

Optical Illusion pictures and videos are fun to watch. While these pictures leave the viewers scratching their heads, netizens love watching these images/videos. Optical illusions are not just what you see but it is a lot more than that. It triggers its viewers and leaves them bewildered.

That is why these videos are creating a buzz on the internet.

Here is one such video. The video starts with a metal ball placed at the bottom of a 3D printed slide and the ball immediately starts rolling uphill.

Watch the video as it requires careful attention. This video will let you wonder how gravity can be defied.

The video begins with a hand placing a ball at the bottom of a slide. The ball can then be seen moving uphill, which is technically impossible. Before the video ends, make a wild guess on how it's done.

You definitely get your answer as the video wraps up, but it still confuses you initially. If you assumed that the slide is not three-dimensional as it appears, you made the right guess. The camera is placed in a perfect spot, that it seems like a normal miniature version of a children’s playground slide. But right after the angle of the camera changes, you can witness that it's not what it is appearing.

The slide, in reality, itself runs in the opposite direction and is also only slightly sloped. In fact, it doesn't even join the stairs supposedly leading up to it. If the ball would have been placed at the top, it would simply fall straight down.

While many optical are just static pictures that are either mind-teasers that appear to move or claim to reveal a trait of your personality, this 3D dimension adds another dimension to the mind-bending puzzles.