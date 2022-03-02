Bucharest/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After reaching Romanian capital of Bucharest, Union Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia - who is India's "Special Envoy" - on Wednesday met and interacted with Indian students at the airport and assured them that them of quick departure.

Rajya Sabha member Dr Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe also shared a video of Scindia interacting with some Indian students in Marathi and providing them with a "healing touch" at the Bucharest airport.

"Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia provides a healing touch to medical students from Maharashtra waiting at the Bucharest airport! Speaks in Marathi, reassures all assistance! This is how crises are handled by Narendra Modi government," he said while sharing the video on Twitter.

Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia provides a healing touch to medical students from Maharashtra waiting at the Bucharest airport ! Speaks in Marathi, reassures all assistance ! This is how crises are handled by @narendramodi Govt ! #OperationGanga ! pic.twitter.com/jse1HtRj0L — Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@Vinay1011) March 2, 2022

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India has launched 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate its citizens and students from the war-ravaged country. The central government is planning to operate 26 flights in the next three days to evacuate the Indian nationals.

It has also sent Scindia to Romania, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to Slovakia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retired) VK Singh to Poland to oversee the evacuation operation.

"I had mentioned that we had an estimated 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine at the time that we issued our first advisory," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday. "This is the general number of people who are Indian nationals in Ukraine and from that number, approximately 12,000 have since left Ukraine, which is 60 per cent of the total number of our citizens in Ukraine."

"Of the remaining 40 per cent, roughly half remain in the conflict zone in the Kharkiv-Sumy area and other half have either reached the western borders of Ukraine or are heading towards the western borders of Ukraine. In other words, they are generally out of the conflict areas, out of harm's way," he further added.

