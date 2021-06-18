Southampton | Jagran Trending Desk: The much-awaited June 18 has come but the World Test Championship’s final to be played between India and New Zealand seems eclipsed by rain forecasts. As the times of IPL showed one and all, nothing lifts up the spirits of Indian Cricket fans more than watching cricket especially in the times when the pandemic makes it all the more difficult for moments of joy to come alive. The stakes are high, so the fans just want this one problem to go away as soon as possible.

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and appealed his fellow Indian cricket fans to also address Indra Dev, the rain God in the prayers.

Another Twitter user shared Lord Krishna’s imagery of having lifted up Govardhan hill to save the inhabitants of his village from incessant rains, ages ago, “Only Lord Krishna can save us from Indradev,” wrote the user.

A third user on the micro-blogging site pleaded lord Indra to direct showers towards Pune instead of Southampton.

“Indra Dev stop playing with our emotions please,” quipped yet another.

What else can explain the times of such interruptions if not the great Srikant Tiwari in this scene of ‘The Family Man’ season 2.

Did you really think Tweeples can let any moment of humour creation to go away without Amrita Rao’s now-classic ‘Jal lijiye’ moment? However, this time, it’s the water being showered in Southampton instead of jealousy (synonym of ‘Jal’, the water in Hindi).

India and New Zealand led by captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, are scheduled to play the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. However, heavy rainfall has been predicted by English Weather forecast authorities in and around Southampton on June 18.

